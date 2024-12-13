Why Deadpool Should Never Join The X-Men Or Avengers, According To Ryan Reynolds

The future of Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains a little uncertain at the moment. Ryan Reynolds returned as Wade Wilson in this year's "Deadpool & Wolverine," which now ranks as the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history. With $1.3 billion worldwide to its name, it's second only to "Inside Out 2" at the box office in 2024. This to say, it's more of a matter of when, not if, Reynolds suits back up. How, precisely, is that going to happen? We'll have to wait and see, but fans probably shouldn't expect to see Deadpool turning up as a member of the Avengers or X-Men.

Reynolds recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter for an interview focusing on his role as a producer. The man, it's worth noting, is deeply involved in the "Deadpool" films as not just an actor, but also as a writer and producer. They're his babies. That being the case, even though he doesn't own the character, he does get some say in how things play out in the future. When asked whether we're going to see Deadpool pop up in "Avengers: Doomsday" or "Avengers: Secret Wars," Reynolds explained that nothing has been firmed up while also revealing how he feels about the prospect of Wade joining a team:

"I trust Kevin and [Marvel exec] Lou D'Esposito with my life. The character trait I love most about Deadpool is that he's a fanboy. His enthusiasm and longing to be part of a team is really endearing to me. It's his overarching wish-fulfillment story. But I don't think he should ever be an Avenger or an X-Man. If he becomes either, we're at the end."

For what it's worth, Deadpool was at one point going to be part of an "X-Force" movie at Fox. The difference there is one, that was before Disney purchased Fox and got the "X-Men" rights back. Secondly, "X-Force" was more of a band of misfits rather than a group of outright heroes. It was a different prospect.