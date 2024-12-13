Why Deadpool Should Never Join The X-Men Or Avengers, According To Ryan Reynolds
The future of Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains a little uncertain at the moment. Ryan Reynolds returned as Wade Wilson in this year's "Deadpool & Wolverine," which now ranks as the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history. With $1.3 billion worldwide to its name, it's second only to "Inside Out 2" at the box office in 2024. This to say, it's more of a matter of when, not if, Reynolds suits back up. How, precisely, is that going to happen? We'll have to wait and see, but fans probably shouldn't expect to see Deadpool turning up as a member of the Avengers or X-Men.
Reynolds recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter for an interview focusing on his role as a producer. The man, it's worth noting, is deeply involved in the "Deadpool" films as not just an actor, but also as a writer and producer. They're his babies. That being the case, even though he doesn't own the character, he does get some say in how things play out in the future. When asked whether we're going to see Deadpool pop up in "Avengers: Doomsday" or "Avengers: Secret Wars," Reynolds explained that nothing has been firmed up while also revealing how he feels about the prospect of Wade joining a team:
"I trust Kevin and [Marvel exec] Lou D'Esposito with my life. The character trait I love most about Deadpool is that he's a fanboy. His enthusiasm and longing to be part of a team is really endearing to me. It's his overarching wish-fulfillment story. But I don't think he should ever be an Avenger or an X-Man. If he becomes either, we're at the end."
For what it's worth, Deadpool was at one point going to be part of an "X-Force" movie at Fox. The difference there is one, that was before Disney purchased Fox and got the "X-Men" rights back. Secondly, "X-Force" was more of a band of misfits rather than a group of outright heroes. It was a different prospect.
Deadpool might still show up in an Avengers movie, but not as a member of the team
A big part of "Deadpool & Wolverine" hinged on Wade Wilson wanting to become an Avenger. Just because a character wants something, though, doesn't mean it's the right thing. It isn't really fun if Wile E. Coyote actually catches the Road Runner, now is it? Speaking further, Reynolds was asked if that means Deadpool will never show up in an "Avengers" movie. On the contrary, he believes that's very much on the table, it's just about how he fits into the equation:
"Just the opposite! I think Deadpool works so well appearing with the X-Men and Avengers, but he always needs to stay an outsider. His ultimate dream is to be accepted and appreciated. But he can't be accepted. His coping mechanism of deflecting shame through humor works only when used to pave over his many inadequacies. If and when he does become an Avenger or X-Man, we're at the end of his journey."
This sort of lines up with what Reynolds has said previously. The actor has argued Deadpool should be more of a supporting player in the MCU going forward, rather than a lead character. That is, in part, because making the "Deadpool" movies is so demanding. It also makes sense for the character in many ways, in the grander context of the universe as it exists.
It's truly hard to imagine Marvel Studios leaving Deadpool (or Wolverine for that matter) out of "Avengers: Doomsday" or "Secret Wars." There was even a joke in "Deadpool & Wolverine" that might have hinted at something that will happen in "Secret Wars." Whether or not that theory pans out, who knows? What seems certain is that Deadpool will remain an outsider, so long as Reynolds has a say.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" is streaming now on Disney+, or you can pick up a copy on 4K, Blu-ray, or DVD via Amazon.