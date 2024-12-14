The Big Bang Theory Character That Rick Moranis Could Have Played

From time to time, "The Big Bang Theory" would bring on some pretty big names to play the family members of its main characters. Just to name a few, Christine Baranski plays Dr. Beverly Hofstadter, mother to Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Laurie Metcalf plays Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) mom Mary Cooper, and Kathy Bates shows up as Mrs. Fowler, the mom of Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik). Dads get some play too; memorably, Penny's (Kaley Cuoco) dad Wyatt is played by "Revenge of the Nerds" star Keith Carradine. But what about Howard Wolowitz, played by Simon Helberg? We hear but never see his mother, voiced by character actor Carol Ann Susi (Susi passed away in 2014 and, as a result, Mrs. Wolowitz did too), but we never meet his dad. Apparently, though, Helberg and some of the show's producers really, really wanted "Ghostbusters," "Little Shop of Horrors," and "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" star Rick Moranis to play Mr. Wolowitz.

Executive producer and showrunner Steve Molaro spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in 2016, and when the outlet put Moranis' name forward as a potential for Howard's dad, Molaro said he and his colleagues had definitely talked about it. "That name has come up," Molaro confirmed at the time. "Everybody loves him and thinks he's great. We haven't talked about anything. When the time comes, it'll be interesting to think about who could play him."

In a separate interview a few weeks later — also with The Hollywood Reporter — Helberg said he had high hopes for Howard's dad. "I feel like something will happen [with Howard's uncast dad]," Helberg said. "I've heard different people mentioned — all of whom are short comedians. I've heard Rick Moranis and Martin Short. Any short, gawky comedian basically means that I idolized them growing up, like those two, and they can potentially be Howard's dad. I stunted my own growth to be more like Martin Short — I drank coffee and smoked cigarettes from the age of six because I thought you had to be short to be that funny. You can't go wrong with anyone like that. I hope we get to meet him and I'm sure it will be somebody brilliant."