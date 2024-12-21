What Time Does Squid Game Season 2 Come Out On Netflix?

Let the games begin ... again. "Squid Game" caught the entire world by surprise the first time around back in late 2021, turning into an instant word-of-mouth hit that resulted in everyone getting embroiled in the masochistic competition pitting contestants against one another. Circumstances are a little different now as season 2 is finally set to explode onto the scene. The fact that we all collectively lost our minds during season 1 of the South Korean thriller/horror series all but guaranteed that a sophomore effort would arrive sooner or later, continuing this dystopian tale and opening up the dark conspiracy at its heart. That time is closer than ever before to coming to fruition, as early reactions by critics have already started to trickle in and the countdown timer is now in its final week before release.

By now, fans looking forward to season 2 of "Squid Game" should have December 26, 2024 circled on their calendar — but what about the exact time that the episodes will drop? We know that several of the original cast (those who survived, that is) are set to reprise their roles alongside Lee Jung-jae as series lead Seong Gi-hun, notably Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo. Meanwhile, they'll be joined by an ensemble of newcomers including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an. Viewers Stateside will get to watch them on a streaming-enabled device near them when every episode drops on Netflix at 12:00am PT/3:00am ET. For those living elsewhere, you can check all the major premiere details, separated by time zones, below: