Does Kraven The Hunter Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

Put plainly, no, "Kraven the Hunter" does not have any credits scenes to stick around for. Anything that director J.C. Chandor had to say gets said before the credits begin to roll. Once the title card comes up, you're free to make a break for the lobby and/or the bathroom. There is nothing else substantive one will be missing, save for the long list of names who made this movie a reality.

For what it's worth, this makes sense. "Kraven the Hunter" is expected to be Sony's final spin-off based on a "Spider-Man" villain, at least for now. Aside from the "Venom" movies, these spin-offs largely haven't worked. The studio will instead focus on projects more directly connected to Spidey from here on out. This to say, there's really nothing for the studio to tease or tee up.

Sony didn't pull any punches with this one, though, as "Kraven the Hunter" is R-rated for its violence and language. The cast for the film also includes Ariana DeBose ("West Side Story"), Fred Hechinger ("Gladiator II"), Alessandro Nivola ("Jurassic Park III"), Christopher Abbott ("Poor Things"), and Russell Crowe ("The Pope's Exorcist"). The synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Kraven the Hunter" is the action-packed, R-rated, standalone story of how one of Marvel's most iconic villains came to be. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

"Kraven the Hunter" hits theaters on December 13, 2024.