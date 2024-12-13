The Lord Of The Rings: War Of The Rohirrim's Main Character Is Barely Mentioned In Tolkien's Work

So, why choose Hèra to play the lead role in Warner Bros.' anime adaptation? Let's count the ways. First, there's the fact that focusing on Hèra is a sweet and simple way to depict a strong female lead on the screen without wandering too far from Tolkien's texts (where lead female characters are few and far between). Rohan is one of the areas of Tolkien's world where women are particularly empowered, as exemplified by Éowyn (whom Miranda Otto reprises for "War of the Rohirrim"). Indeed, Tolkien wove the shieldmaiden concept deep into the Rohirric fabric, which gives Hèra a cool role as a predecessor of the battle-hardened, Nazgûl-slaying heroine from "The Lord of the Rings."

On top of the natural cultural fit, Hèra represents a unique character in Tolkienian adaptations in the sense that while she's technically from the original legendarium, the Oxford professor gave us absolutely nothing about her. We don't even know her name. (The Hèra moniker was actually inspired by Hera Hilmar, who played the lead role of Hester Shaw in the Jackson-produced "Mortal Engines.") Everything else about Hèra is made up for the movie. Is it inspired by other characters, like Éowyn? Sure, but she's the rare mix of bonafide canon and all-original.

And then there's the fact that the story of King Helm Hammerhand and his family is a beautiful blend of the known and the unknown. The tale of the war with Wulf and the Dunlendings is less than three pages long as Tolkien wrote it. It provides a solid outline with some killer details, like Helm's one-punch kill and his stalking prey in the snow. While this is a good start, the sketched narrative leaves plenty of room for creative liberties and artistic expression.

Jackson and Company have big plans if "War of the Rohirrim" goes well. Producer and Middle-earth alumnus Philippa Boyens recently went on record saying they even have another idea for a "banger of a second film" in the anime format if this first one goes well. She noted that they're trying to bring back Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn for the upcoming Gollum movie, too. While those projects are a ways off still, there's no doubt that this anime prequel was a savvy re-entry point as Boyens, Jackson, and their crew end a decade-long hiatus from Middle-earth. It is made in a low-cost medium and uses a perfect adaptive story that can whet appetites afresh for a new wave of Jackson-style Middle-earth media to come.

"The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" is now playing in theaters.