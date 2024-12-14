The Best Part Of The War Of The Rohirrim Is When A Character Basically Becomes Batman

Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky, seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone, nine for Mortal Men doomed to die, and one spoiler warning for those who haven't watched "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim."

J.R.R. Tolkien's Legendarium is full of cool, larger-than-life characters that achieve mythical status via great feats of strength that defy the gods themselves (like Eärendil, Hurin, and Fingolfin). It's also a world populated by silly little guys like Tom Bombadil.

Most of the biggest, most legendary feats, of course, have been restricted to Tolkien's books so far. That's simply because these acts are so much larger-than-life that they are hard or near-impossible to translate into a TV show or even a movie. How could you properly depict the scale and sheer badassery of Ecthelion slaying Gothmog, the Captain of the Balrogs? Prime Video's "The Rings of Power," for all its flaws, at least promises to deliver some truly mythical events in the history of Middle-earth, including the cataclysmic fate of Númenor.

This is where "The War of the Rohirrim" gets to shine. Granted, our own Jeremy Mathai wasn't so enthused about the animated film in his review and criticized it for feeling less epic and essential than other Tolkien adaptations. Still, there's no denying that animation as a medium has always been perfectly suited to bring fantastical and impossible imagery to the screen much more easily than live-action does.

Case in point, only an animated project like "The War of the Rohirrim" — specifically one made by anime studios already used to crafting unbelievable, physics-defying visuals — could do justice by one of the coolest characters Tolkien ever wrote: Helm Hammerhand.