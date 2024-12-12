Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Declares War On The Multiverse Trend

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

The penultimate episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" season 5 (and the series itself), titled "Fissure Quest," pulls away from the U.S.S. Cerritos, and instead takes place mostly on a ship called the U.S.S. Anaximander. This vessel is captained by one William Boimler (Jack Quaid), a duplicate of Brad Boimler, created via transporter accident. Captain Boimler is a member of the ultra-secret Section 31 and has been assigned a very important, very covert task: he is to sail around the galaxy, patching up the holes in the spacetime continuum that lead to parallel universes.

Boimler's crew is made up entirely of characters from other "Star Trek" shows, albeit slightly altered, parallel universe versions of them. They are what the Marvel Cinematic Universe would call "variants." Trekkies will be delighted to see that the Anaximander's doctor is Elim Garak (Andrew Robinson) from "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and that he's married to a sentient hologram of Dr. Bashir (Alexander Siddig), also from "Deep Space Nine." Meanwhile, the bulk of the Anaximander's crew is made of variants of Harry Kim (Garrett Wang) from "Star Trek: Voyager."

Whenever Captain Boimler encounters a new dimensional aperture, however, he rolls his eyes. He's tired of meeting parallel versions of the same damn people. What's next? Evil Picard? Borg Kirk? Human Worf? To Boimler, meeting slight spins on all-too-familiar characters is mind-numbingly dull. "That's all the multiverse is," he yells in outrage. "Just lazy, derivative remixes!" Boimler's exhaustion with multiverse variants ultimately becomes one of the driving plot points of the episode.

The satire is clear: the writers of "Lower Decks" are poking fun at the multiverse trend that has risen to prominence in recent years.