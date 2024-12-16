Why The Man Of Steel Script Initially Left Kevin Costner Disappointed

Despite the odd colossal, almost career-ending box office flop, Kevin Costner has had a remarkably consistent career. Even when he wasn't matching the high of winning Best Picture for his celebrated Western epic "Dances With Wolves," which he both directed and starred in, Costner was consistently working, cementing his status as one of Hollywood's most enduring movie stars. Despite a few missteps, Costner's best films, such as "Bull Durham" and "Field of Dreams," showcased his remarkable talent and established his reputation as a serious actor — a reputation that has withstood such blunders as 1997's "The Postman."

This was part of the reason Zack Snyder cast Costner as Superman's dad in 2013's "Man of Steel." The actor played Kal-El's earthly father, Jonathan Kent, alongside Diane Lane as Martha Kent in the blockbuster Superman reboot. Snyder explained his decision to cast the pair to Gizmodo:

"I think the thing you realize when you look at Diane and Kevin, in our decision to cast them so far, you sort of get a sense of how tonally we're looking at the movie, and what you realize is that those guys are serious actors, and we're taking this s**t f*****g seriously in terms of the tone of having those guys."

While Costner ultimately did a solid job in what was a fairly slight role, it seems that when he first got the "Man of Steel" script he was more than a little disappointed to be taking things so seriously.