Star Trek's Gene Roddenberry Wanted To Avoid One Thing With John De Lancie's Q

The creation of Q, the trickster god first seen on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," was not born entirely of creative necessity. It seems that back in 1986, when "Next Generation" was still being developed, there was some debate whether the pilot episode — called "Encounter at Farpoint" — would be an hour long, 90 minutes, or a full two hours. If the show was 90 minutes, then teleplay writer D.C. Fontana would be paid a negotiated rate. If it was two hours, she would get a bonus.

Show creator Gene Roddenberry encouraged Fontana to keep the "Farpoint" script to 90 minutes, and she happily complied. But then, without working with Fontana, Roddenberry swept in and wrote 30 additional minutes of "bookend material" for the episode, expanding it to two hours. The "bookend material" was actually all the scenes involving Q (John de Lancie, who almost didn't get the role). Roddenberry, because he was now the co-author of "Farpoint," got the aforementioned bonus, and Fontana did not.

Q, however, did become a fan favorite, as the omnipotent cosmic brat served as a whimsical counterpoint to the ordinarily well-mannered and taciturn "Next Generation" characters. Q returned multiple times throughout the series, usually about once or maybe twice a season, to play tricks on Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) and the Enterprise crew. Although he was invented for mercenary purposes, Q ended up becoming an invaluable part of the "Star Trek" franchise.

But Roddenberry didn't want Q to get overexposed. A little Q goes a long way, it seems. At a 2024 pop culture convention called VirtualCon5 (an event covered by ScreenRant), de Lancie recalled speaking with Roddenberry about Q, and how the show creator felt that too much Q would have made him seem common and non-threatening. Roddenberry didn't want Q to be a clown.