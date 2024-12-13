The War Of The Rohirrim Is A Sneaky Origin Story For A Major Lord Of The Rings Villain

Spoilers are never late, nor are they early, but arrive precisely when they mean to. That time is now, as this article discusses major plot details from "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim."

Who knew that everything old would officially become new again in Middle-earth? Although the main appeal of "The War of the Rohirrim" has always been the idea of getting to know a whole new cast of characters to root for and against, we've known that a familiar face or two from the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy would be coming along for the ride in this particular story. Embroiled in a struggle to prevent bloodshed among the people of the horse-centric country of Rohan, the princess Hèra (voiced by Gaia Wise) emerges as a hero unlike any we've seen in this franchise before. Luke Pascqualino's Wulf accomplishes much the same from the other side of the aisle, in terms of the villains. Director Kenji Kamiyama, producer Philippa Boyens, and the entire "War of the Rohirrim" creative team have been trumpeting these new additions for months ... but, at the same time, one of the biggest surprises of the film comes courtesy of an established character fans know and love to hate.

Those who've read up on their J.R.R. Tolkien lore likely remember that the setting of this new story was always an interesting one, taking place almost 200 years before the events of the original "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy. Although this predates notable names like Frodo, Sam, and the rest of the hobbits, that actually made it possible for a few other major cameos and name-drops. One in particular takes place right at the end, when the wizard Saruman the White (voiced by Christopher Lee) comes out of nowhere to make an ominous appearance among the Rohirrim at their moment of triumph. Though it might seem abrupt, the seeds had been laid all throughout the plot to deliver a sneaky, villainous origin story hiding in plain sight.