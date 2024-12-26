Squid Game Timeline Explained: When Does Season 2 Take Place?

Spoilers for "Squid Game" season 2 follow.

It's been three years but now the show that took over the globe in 2021 and became Netflix's biggest launch series ever is back for a brand new game that's likely to be just as deadly and treacherous as the last. One of the most important things to remember from Season 1 of "Squid Game" is that Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) was the only surviving player of the brutal battle royale that saw him ₩45.6 billion richer, and with a full head of dyed red hair. So where does season 2 pick up? How long has it been since our hero declared hunting season on the game masters that are still picking out of pocket members of the public and giving them the fight of their lives? Well, as revealed in the first episode, it isn't very long. In fact, it's like we barely left the games at all.

Kicking things off in the first episode, we're reunited with Gi-hun immediately where season 1 left off: Gi-hun, his hair still red, is still on a phone call with the mysterious Front Man when realizes he has a tracking that's been implanted behind his ear, which he promptly cuts out. From there, the story jumps forward a whole two years, highlighting what feels like a lengthy stalemate between our hero and the masked villains.