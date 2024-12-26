Squid Game Season 2 Brings Back A Forgotten Character In A Major Role

You'd be forgiven for not remembering Jung-bae at first, since he's not actually named in "Squid Game" season 1. He's the goofy and childish bar owner who Gi-hun likes to hang out with in his "civilian" life. As he's only present during the drab, washed-out early scenes that take place outside the game, he's comparatively easy to miss and only turns up in the first two episodes. Yet, he's actually present for quite a bit of Gi-hun's early character development, being his partner-in-crime in gambling and later sharing a candid conversation outside Jung-bae's bar before his wife (Kim Young-sun) puts a stop to it.

While Jung-bae has a business and thus seems to have his life somewhat more together than Gi-hun, the very first episode of the show, "Red Light, Green Light," establishes that the pair share a love for gambling — and, if anything, Jung-bae just might be the more irresponsible one out of the pair, given Gi-hun's constant torment over his inability to be a better man. Since Jung-bae joins the other four returning characters from season 1 and becomes the deadly game's latest Player 390 for "Squid Game" season 2, his newly-established major character status marks a very dramatic — not to mention tragic — shift in his fortunes.

"Squid Game" season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.