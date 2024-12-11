A Lord Of The Rings Actor Wants To Return To The Star Trek Universe

Back in 1997, Rhys-Davies was even interviewed by the Chicago Tribune about his potentially recurring role on "Star Trek: Voyager." His holographic version of Leonardo da Vinci served as an unofficial advisor for Captain Janeway, and there was every reason to keep revisiting him on the holodeck; even a stalwart character like Janeway would need an historical perspective from time to time. When asked at Megacon if there was a particular set of fans that he liked talking to more than others (as Rhys-Davies likely has to field questions from both Indiana Jones fans and "Lord of the Rings" fans regularly), he very quickly said, "I wish I had done more 'Star Trek.'"

Even if Rhys-Davies hadn't returned as Leonardo da Vinci, "Star Trek" allows for so many guest aliens and Starfleet admirals that he could have easily played another role. (Actors like Vaughn Armstrong and Jeffrey Combs are notorious for their multiple "Star Trek" roles.) Perhaps disappointingly, the holographic version of Leonardo da Vinci returned for the "Star Trek: Lower Decks" episode "Crisis Point" (October 1, 2020), and it even wore the same costume that Rhys-Davies donned for "Voyager." However, in that case, the character was voiced by Gary Cole.

Rhys-Davies didn't say what other kind of role he would have wanted to play on "Star Trek," but he did say he loved watching the central cast of "Voyager" expertly plying their craft for television. Rhys-Davies was in 40 episodes of the sci-fi series "Sliders," so he knew what it was like to be part of a primetime sci-fi TV ensemble. Regarding the "Voyager" cast, he said that "It's wonderful just watching your fellow actors do wonderful things and getting away with it."

It seems that Rhys-Davies wanted to get away with it too. As of this writing, "Starfleet Academy" is in production, and Rhys-Davies, I'm sure, could play a wizened professor at such an interesting space school. If he has an opening in his busy schedule, he may yet be able to appear.