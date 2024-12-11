A Lord Of The Rings Actor Wants To Return To The Star Trek Universe
In Peter Jackson's 2001 fantasy epic "The Lord of he Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," actor John Rhys-Davies played the role of Gimli the Dwarf, an axe-wielding warrior who served as a gruff, comedic counterpoint to the otherwise po-faced and poised characters. Rhys-Davies reprised the role in the two follow-up films, as well as in several "Lord of the Rings" spinoff video games. He also played ancillary characters like Gloin and Treebeard. His association with "Lord of the Rings" would be an impressive pop milestone for any actor, but Rhys-Davies has also enjoyed a hugely long career with appearances in dozens of other notable pop properties over several decades.
In addition to "Lord of the Rings," Rhys-Davies has costarred in several Indiana Jones movies (including "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"), voiced characters in high-profile Disney films, and acted in dozens of fun horror movies and adventure flicks. He has also played lead roles on notable sci-fi TV shows, voiced superheroes, and taken part in prestigious literary adaptations. Rhys-Davies' versatile voice and bottomless professionalism has rewarded him with one of the most impressive and most enviable of acting careers.
And, of course, no one of Rhys-Davies' stature could pass up the opportunity to be involved in "Star Trek." Rhys-Davies appeared in the "Star Trek: Voyager" episodes "Scorpion" (May 21, 1997) and "Concerning Flight" (November 26, 1997) playing a holographic recreation of Leonardo da Vinci. As da Vinci, he had conversations with a curious Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew). In May 2024, Rhys-Davies discussed his career at the Megacon pop culture convention (covered by Popverse), and he admitted that, of all the major media franchises he had been involved with, he wishes he could have appeared on "Star Trek" more.
John Rhys-Davies wishes he could have been on Star Trek more
Back in 1997, Rhys-Davies was even interviewed by the Chicago Tribune about his potentially recurring role on "Star Trek: Voyager." His holographic version of Leonardo da Vinci served as an unofficial advisor for Captain Janeway, and there was every reason to keep revisiting him on the holodeck; even a stalwart character like Janeway would need an historical perspective from time to time. When asked at Megacon if there was a particular set of fans that he liked talking to more than others (as Rhys-Davies likely has to field questions from both Indiana Jones fans and "Lord of the Rings" fans regularly), he very quickly said, "I wish I had done more 'Star Trek.'"
Even if Rhys-Davies hadn't returned as Leonardo da Vinci, "Star Trek" allows for so many guest aliens and Starfleet admirals that he could have easily played another role. (Actors like Vaughn Armstrong and Jeffrey Combs are notorious for their multiple "Star Trek" roles.) Perhaps disappointingly, the holographic version of Leonardo da Vinci returned for the "Star Trek: Lower Decks" episode "Crisis Point" (October 1, 2020), and it even wore the same costume that Rhys-Davies donned for "Voyager." However, in that case, the character was voiced by Gary Cole.
Rhys-Davies didn't say what other kind of role he would have wanted to play on "Star Trek," but he did say he loved watching the central cast of "Voyager" expertly plying their craft for television. Rhys-Davies was in 40 episodes of the sci-fi series "Sliders," so he knew what it was like to be part of a primetime sci-fi TV ensemble. Regarding the "Voyager" cast, he said that "It's wonderful just watching your fellow actors do wonderful things and getting away with it."
It seems that Rhys-Davies wanted to get away with it too. As of this writing, "Starfleet Academy" is in production, and Rhys-Davies, I'm sure, could play a wizened professor at such an interesting space school. If he has an opening in his busy schedule, he may yet be able to appear.