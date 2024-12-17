The Stephen King Adaptation With Bruce Willis You Can't Watch Anymore

Stephen King's 1987 novel "Misery" is ideally suited for the stage. The novel is about a celebrity author named Paul Sheldon, who is best known for writing sentimental Victorian romances starring a character named Misery Chastain. Paul has just finished his final Misery novel and celebrates by getting drunk. While drunk-driving through the snowy hills of Colorado, he swerves off the road and injured himself in a crash. Paul is rescued by Annie Wilkes, a woman who lives in a very remote cabin in the woods. Annie lays Paul in bed while his body heals, announcing that she is the world's biggest Misery Chastain fan.

This is, of course, Paul's nightmare. He'd rather be anywhere else than locked in a remote cabin with a super-fan. At first, Annie seems merely a little weird. Soon, though, she proves to be angry and controlling. When she learns that Misery dies in the latest novel, she snaps. She deliberately breaks Paul's ankles to keep him prisoner, forcing him to write new Misery novels by her own demands. "Misery" is a great psychological thriller, but also a warning against the dangers of extreme fandom.

King's novel was adapted into an acclaimed 1990 feature film by director Rob Reiner. The film starred James Caan and Kathy Bates, and it won Bates an Academy Award for her performance. It's the only King adaptation to date to win any Oscars.

Because the bulk of "Misery" takes place in Annie's home, adapting the novel to the stage was an easy task. In 1992, playwright Simon Moore ("Traffik") did that very thing with a play version of "Misery" that debuted at London's West End Theater. That staging starred Bill Paterson as Paul and Sharon Gless as Annie.

"Misery" was revived several times since, including a notable 2015 production that starred Bruce Willis as Paul and Laurie Metcalf as Annie. It ran for 102 performances.