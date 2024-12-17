What Happened To Caroline Julian Actress Patricia Belcher After Bones?

"Bones" was led by David Boreanez and Emily Deschanel as FBI agent Seeley Booth and forensic anthropologist Temperance "Bones" Brennan, respectively. But while this duo were the core of the series, no TV show can last a full 12 seasons without some support from other cast members. In the case of "Bones," the Fox procedural was undergirded by a wide array of supporting characters and guest stars who helped to give the series its enduring appeal. Alongside the team of "squints" at the fictional Jeffersonian Institute Medico-Legal Lab — the idea for which was brought to the show by a real detective — there was an array of guest stars who helped expand the "Bones" universe, many of whom became fan-favorites.

Just take Patricia Belcher, who played U.S. Attorney's office federal prosecutor Caroline Julian. She remains the only "Bones" guest star to appear in every season of the series from 2005-2017. First showing up in the season 1 episode "The Man in the Morgue," Belcher managed to return at least once per season throughout the show's run, ending with her appearance in the series finale "The End in the End." Throughout "Bones," the New Orleans native helped Brennan and Booth, not only by prosecuting their cases but also by acting as a sort of stern maternal figure that guided the duo on their investigative journeys.

By the time the series wrapped up, Belcher had established herself as an integral part of the "Bones" universe, making several fans along the way — many of whom might be wondering what the actor has been up to since.