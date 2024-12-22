The Wild, Trashy 2000s Crime Thriller Frank Darabont Was Supposed To Direct

Frank Darabont is credited for directing three of the very best Stephen King adaptations, but between 1994's "The Shawshank Redemption" and 2007's "The Mist," the pulp maestro has rarely had an easy go of it.

If you're wondering what could be so awful about making a movie that constantly flickers around the top spot on the IMDb's ranking of the all-time greatest films, you need to remember that "The Shawshank Redemption" wasn't a runaway success when it hit theaters in the late summer of 1994. Based on a novella from King's celebrated "Different Seasons" collection, the film couldn't be sold as a tale from the "King of Horror," nor could it rely on star power given that Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman were typically viewed as ensemble actors. Its main selling point would be the reviews, and, well, critics didn't initially deliver a chorus of raves.

Things didn't really turn around for "The Shawshank Redemption" until it received seven Academy Award nominations, but that still wasn't enough to give it a boost at the box office. Ultimately, its stature as a classic male weepie was acquired over time thanks to home video and many years of cable reruns. So by the time Darabont was ready to unleash his second King adaptation with "The Green Mile," he was damn near a brand name unto himself.

And yet 25 years later, "The Green Mile" still stands as Darabont's highest grossing movie by a considerable amount. His subsequent features, "The Majestic" and "The Mist," fell far short of commercial expectations in 2001 and 2007 respectively, thus knocking him nearly back to zero as a features director. He needed a hit. Fortunately, one materialized in a buzzy screenplay by a then hot writer. Darabont signed on, and all signs pointed toward a course correction. Then it all fell apart.