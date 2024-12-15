The Correct Order To Watch Bungo Stray Dogs
This post contains spoilers for "Bungo Stray Dogs."
Kafka Asagiri's "Bungo Stray Dogs" starts off with a note of pathos. An orphaned teenager named Atsushi keels over in hunger after being kicked out of his orphanage, lamenting that he can never belong. Just when these sentiments start to soar, though, the mood shifts as Atsushi accidentally saves an eccentric detective from drowning. This detective, Dazai Osamu (who made /Film's rundown of the strongest anime characters), acts as the conduit to an undiscovered world of special abilities and faction rivalries, exposing an invisible war being fought in the bustling city of Yokohama. However, Asagiri's evolving story about superpowered detectives and mafia bosses is not always about such deathly serious matters, as comedic levity is an integral part of a world plunged into chaos. This bittersweetness elevates "Bungo Stray Dogs" into an experience that one cannot get enough of.
The anime adaptation of Asagiri's work might seem pretty straightforward in terms of watch order (unlike "Psycho-Pass," which can be a fairly tricky anime to navigate), but the inclusion of a companion film and an OVA requires some necessary shuffling. Moreover, "Bungo Stray Dogs" jumps between timelines to flesh out its characters' psyches, allowing us to peer into the past to better understand their worldviews. For example, the series' Fifteen Arc provides essential flashbacks to Dazai's past as a Port Mafia member, chronicling how he joined the group at the age of 15 and crossed paths with Chūya, his mission partner. A shuffled watch order is necessary to make sense of these timelines, as these flashback segments help fill in the gaps for ambiguous character motivations.
The only correct watch order for Bungo Stray Dogs
Before we dive into the details, here's the handy watch order list for "Bungo Stray Dogs":
"Bungo Stray Dogs" season 1 (episodes 1-11)
"Bungo Stray Dogs" season 2 (episodes 12-24)
"Bungo Stray Dogs": The OVA: "He Walks Alone" (episode 25)
"Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple" (companion film)
"Bungo Stray Dogs" season 3 (episodes 26-37)
"Bungo Stray Dogs" season 4 (episodes 38-50)
"Bungo Stray Dogs" season 5 (episodes 51-61)
"Bungo Stray Dogs Wan!" (official chibi spin-off)
The starting point for this journey is season 1, which covers two arcs: Welcome to Yokohama (episodes 1-7) and Facing the Port Mafia (episodes 8-11). The introductory episodes do a great job of laying the groundwork for the premise while focusing mostly on Atsushi, who learns that he can transform into a weretiger and harness more abilities. After joining the Armed Detective Agency, Atsushi begins to quickly grasp the basic tenets of detective work and understand how their primary rival, the Port Mafia, functions. The first arc fleshes out this adjustment period and takes on a one-case-per-episode design to introduce varying stakes and goals. Meanwhile, the Port Mafia episodes grant us a glimpse into the organization's members while zooming in on Ryūnosuke Akutagawa, who uses his special ability Rashomon to terrorize Atsushi, his latest target.
Season 2 — your next stop — picks up the pace by introducing a wide cast of characters over the dual arcs, The Dark Age (episodes 13-16) and American Expansion (episodes 12, 17-24). The Dark Age arc is our first timeline shift, as these episodes unveil the past of a former Port Mafia member named Oda, whom Dazai cherishes as a dear friend. By situating these events from Oda's perspective, and providing viewers with access to his innermost thoughts and impulses, these episodes do an incredible job of establishing a compelling character within a very short time. Apart from exploring Dazai's hidden facets, this arc also introduces Mimic, a guerilla organization that goes to extremes to experience salvation.
Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple is an essential watch
After completing season 2, move on to the special OVA that acts as episode 25, titled "He Walks Alone." This OVA revolves around Kunikida, who is generally known for his rigorous work ethic and tendency to yell at Dazai after he pulls Kunikida's leg (which is an everyday occurrence). "He Walks Alone" leads Kunikida down a path of intense personal realization after he gets involved in a dangerous case and crosses paths with Aya Koda. In terms of narrative relevance, the OVA foreshadows a critical moment in season 3 and anticipates Kunikida's reliance on idealism during the most perplexing moral dilemmas.
Before diving into seasons 3, 4, and 5 (which introduce more antagonists while forcing the agency and Port Mafia to work in tandem), watch the 2018 companion film "Dead Apple." The movie jumps between timelines by following an agency mission in the present and revisiting the time when the Dragon Head Conflict led to innumerable deaths in Yokohama. The common link between the two is Dazai, who worked alongside Chūya in the past to apprehend a certain Tatsuhiko Shibusawa, who turns out to be crucial in solving the baffling circumstances that plague the present.
After you're done with season 5, move on to "Bungo Stray Dogs Wan!," which is an additional treat for those who want more of the detective crew or the Port Mafia, but in chibi form. This special series does not have any canonical relevance (which, yes, technically makes it "filler") as it is meant to be a sweet, light-hearted exploration of character dynamics and day-to-day shenanigans.
Bonus: In case you want to play a mobile game based on the anime, "Bungo Stray Dogs: Tales of the Lost" offers a gacha experience with turn-based combat mechanics, where skill cards can be acquired to boost character stats. Animated scenarios are also unlocked as you progress, making it a fun, long-term investment into the gripping fictional world that you know and love.