The Correct Order To Watch Bungo Stray Dogs

After completing season 2, move on to the special OVA that acts as episode 25, titled "He Walks Alone." This OVA revolves around Kunikida, who is generally known for his rigorous work ethic and tendency to yell at Dazai after he pulls Kunikida's leg (which is an everyday occurrence). "He Walks Alone" leads Kunikida down a path of intense personal realization after he gets involved in a dangerous case and crosses paths with Aya Koda. In terms of narrative relevance, the OVA foreshadows a critical moment in season 3 and anticipates Kunikida's reliance on idealism during the most perplexing moral dilemmas.

Before diving into seasons 3, 4, and 5 (which introduce more antagonists while forcing the agency and Port Mafia to work in tandem), watch the 2018 companion film "Dead Apple." The movie jumps between timelines by following an agency mission in the present and revisiting the time when the Dragon Head Conflict led to innumerable deaths in Yokohama. The common link between the two is Dazai, who worked alongside Chūya in the past to apprehend a certain Tatsuhiko Shibusawa, who turns out to be crucial in solving the baffling circumstances that plague the present.

After you're done with season 5, move on to "Bungo Stray Dogs Wan!," which is an additional treat for those who want more of the detective crew or the Port Mafia, but in chibi form. This special series does not have any canonical relevance (which, yes, technically makes it "filler") as it is meant to be a sweet, light-hearted exploration of character dynamics and day-to-day shenanigans.

Bonus: In case you want to play a mobile game based on the anime, "Bungo Stray Dogs: Tales of the Lost" offers a gacha experience with turn-based combat mechanics, where skill cards can be acquired to boost character stats. Animated scenarios are also unlocked as you progress, making it a fun, long-term investment into the gripping fictional world that you know and love.