The Correct Order To Watch Psycho-Pass

Once you're done with season 1, move over to the second season, where Tsunemori is now leading Unit One alongside other Inspectors and Enforcers, including Mika Shimotsuki, Sakuya Togane, and Sho Hinakawa. Another elusive criminal mastermind thread is explored here, where Kirito Kamui actively wishes to use the system's flaws to evade punishment and make the AI question its own directives. As CCs are integral to Sybil, Kamui finds a way to keep a person's CC low enough to not trigger the threshold, allowing him to circumvent the law with his followers as Dominators cannot be used to kill him. Tsunemori must act in a way that outsmarts both Kamui and Sybil, as she must bring the truth to light before it is too late.

With people like Kamui running around doing crimes undetected, while innocents with clouded CCs are cleared to be killed by a Dominator, "Psycho-Pass" delves into the high price of living in a society that predicts crime to promote a broken idea of peace. Several arcs repeatedly drill in the idea that Sybil's arbitrary notions of justice and order are often the reason that contributes to a person's high stress levels and clouded CC, causing their levels to spike. This is further explored in "Psycho-Pass: The Movie," which is the next destination in our watch order: here, Tsunemori and her team need to combat terrorists from a superstate, which is also employing PSYCHO-PASS to punish latent criminals. Tsunemori and Kogami's fates collide again, and they must get to the root of the conspiracy while collaborating with unlikely parties.

The notion of utilitarianism, which is at the core of the series, is best explored in this film, as it is a school of thought that believes that any action that promotes the greater good (even if it brings about doom on some level) is the morally correct path to follow. Any threats to the system, even if they are justified, are curbed without discrimination, and anyone leading such a cause is labeled as a criminal and purged. However, take Sybil away and the city will immediately plunge into chaos, as the average citizen has already developed an unhealthy reliance on it, to the point that they might not bother to act according to their morality.