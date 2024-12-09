How Johnny Galecki Feels About Always Being Associated With The Big Bang Theory

Johnny Galecki isn't the only "The Big Bang Theory" actor who has strong positive feelings about the monumental impact the show had on them. In the same interview, multiple other members of the main cast — which, along with Galecki, includes Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, and Melissa Rauch — expressed similar sentiments about their association with the sitcom. Cuoco, who already had an impressive TV and film career when she joined the series and has continued to work steadily in numerous projects, made no bones about the fact that she considers "The Big Bang Theory" her crowning glory and an integral part of her professional identity:

"I'm going to owe all of my career to this show. No matter what I do after this. This is what made us who we are. We were here for 12 years. This is a big part of our career."

Parsons, who at the time was unaware of his future as the narrator of "Young Sheldon" and the numerous other stage and screen opportunities heading his way, agreed wholeheartedly:

"Whatever ends up happening to us, this is life-altering. You may be part of something else that is as life-altering as this, but that's a high bar to hurdle."

Time will tell whether some of the show's stars will land other roles that will be remembered as fondly as their "The Big Bang Theory" characters. Still, as the actors seem to fully understand, the show's legacy looms large and is likely to follow them wherever they go.