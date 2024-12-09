The Actors Who Almost Played Batman & Joker Before Michael Keaton & Jack Nicholson

The "Batman" that Tim Burton ended up making starring Keaton and Nicholson was praised upon release for taking the character and the material seriously, with Burton paying homage to and taking inspiration from various dark, dramatic, then-recent graphic novels like Frank Miller's "The Dark Knight Returns" and Alan Moore and Brian Bolland's "The Killing Joke" instead of the deliberately comedic 1966 "Batman" television series. While the film doesn't seem nearly as grounded and gnarly nowadays as, say, Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" or Matt Reeves' "The Batman" do, it was certainly doing something with the character that wasn't intended as parody. It's also the version of the movie that is unquestionably Burton's vision. While his sequel, "Batman Returns," would take the character into a more unfiltered Burtonesque realm, "Batman" is still quintessential Burton in the way it tells a story about misfit characters whose quirks and oddities cannot be contained.

In that way, it's possible that a "Batman" starring Biehn and Williams could've been less Burtonesque and more dark and gritty, years before those words began to be applied to "Batman" movies. Even though Biehn had made a name for himself as a square-jawed action hero thanks to his roles in "The Terminator" and "Aliens," one need only look at his performances in films like "The Fan," "Rampage," "The Abyss" and "Tombstone" to see the quirky darkness he could bring to the screen, a quality that probably got Burton excited about him as Batman. Of course, Robin Williams was already very famous at the time for his comedic genius, but his intensity and willingness to go dark in future films like "One Hour Photo" and "Insomnia" had yet to be tapped in the late '80s. Thus, we could've gotten a pretty darn dark "Batman" with those two actors in the leads, one which kept the shadowy cinematography and production design of the eventual film without the levity that Keaton and Nicholson helped bring to it.

Of course, we'll never know for sure — there's a chance that Burton could've elicited very tonally similar performances from Biehn and Williams, or that the actors may not have lived up to their roles in the same fashion that Keaton and Nicholson did. One of the tenets of "almosts" and "what ifs" one needs to keep in mind is that, although something that almost happened could've been great, it would've been different, and therefore potentially not as impactful or influential or, maybe, even good. Still, these sorts of things are fun to think about, and you never know — Biehn would still be interesting to cast for an older Batman! In Hollywood, never say never.