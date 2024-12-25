What Nosferatu Does Better Than Every Other Recent Dracula Movie

In 2024, we have no need to try and make vampires happen. They have already happened for at least a century, and they're very much still happening: stories about vampires have saturated just about every medium there is. Weirdly, though, we may have to work a little harder to make the vampire happen again — as in the most legendary bloodsucker of all: Dracula.

In fairness, it may not be Dracula himself whose popularity is waning, but rather movies about him. Ever since his screen debut in the lost film "Dracula's Death" in 1921, barely a decade has gone by without some iteration of the Count turning up in cinemas, which is partially why the character has undergone so many various iterations. Like all fictional creations who've been built to last, Dracula endures by embracing change. Yet there can always been too much of a good thing; the last several films to prominently feature the Count have failed to light up critics, fans, or the box office, and that may be because each of these bend the character of Dracula far enough that, well, he doesn't fully feel like Dracula anymore.

This month's "Nosferatu," written and directed by Robert Eggers, would seem like yet another radical take on the character on the face of it — after all, this isn't Dracula per se, but Count Orlok, with Eggers using the name that Henrik Galeen and F. W. Murnau created for their 1922 version of Stoker's novel, changed due to the movie's unauthorized status as an adaptation. Yet Eggers' film isn't looking to set itself apart from prior Draculas; rather, it embraces the character and his history fully, so much so that it very well may be the ultimate "Dracula" movie.