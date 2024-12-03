The 10 Best Christmas Movie Villains, Ranked

Let's face it: the best Christmas movies aren't complete without a good villain. In fact, for as many beloved Christmas characters as there are, more than half of them are the villains of the story. I suppose nothing gets us in the Christmas spirit more than watching it be defended from the Grinches and Scrooges of the world. So, to definitively rank them all is quite a task. Cinema's greatest Christmas villains range from the deliciously malicious to the just straight up terrifying. However, we here at /Film are up to the task.

There's an easy way to qualify for this list — be in a Christmas film — but we wanted to ask ourselves some deeper questions. When we think of the holiday season, do we think of these villains? Are the characters themselves strong or memorable? Are they embedded in the iconography of Christmas? Better yet, do they threaten the jolly comfort of the most wonderful time of the year? If they fall within some combination of these qualities, they were in strong consideration for this list. However, it also means the film itself is less-than-relevant to our final countdown, so there are some notable exceptions. Sorry, Hans Gruber.

We surely won't please everyone, so no use delaying the inevitable. Here is our definitive ranking of cinema's best Christmas baddies.