Why Some Ferengi Characters Wear Headpieces On Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

One of the best things about "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" was that its space station setting meant there were more opportunities for alien characters to take on major roles. Some of the most beloved and interesting characters on the series are non-human, like Cardassian tailor/spy Garak (Andrew Robinson) and Ferengi bar owner Quark (Armin Shimerman). In fact, there are a couple of fun Ferengi folks that live on Deep Space Nine, and over the course of the series they gained some depth and the Ferengi became more than just money-obsessed villains with huge ears.

Just as Michael Dorn, who played Klingon warrior Worf, helped shape Klingon culture, Shimerman was able to influence Ferengi culture. He had originally played an evil Ferengi named Letek on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and he hoped that by playing Quark, he could evolve the Ferengi into a more complex, complete people and wipe out past portrayals. Unlike the Ferengi of the past, Quark had empathy and was an incredibly sharp dresser, showing care in his appearance. He was also the first Ferengi to not wear a veil on the back of his head, though later the Grand Nagus (Wallace Shawn) would also be veilless.

So what gives? Why do some Ferengi wear veils and others don't? Over the years fans have joked that it was a matter of budget and that it was cheaper than creating full prosthetics. But, like the Ferengi themselves, there's a bit more there than meets the eye.