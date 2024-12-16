Why Family Guy's Writers Created The Brian & Stewie Bank Vault Episode

As the creator of "Family Guy," Seth MacFarlane was not only deeply involved in the writing, but also voiced several of the show's main characters. "Brian and Stewie" marked a rare occasion for the guy behind "Family Guy" though, in that the whole episode was being fuelled by his vocal talents alone.

As MacFarlane voiced both Brian and Stewie, the entire episode depended on MacFarlane in a recording booth talking to himself for 30 minutes. For one of the writers, Jaydi Samuels, it stands as her favorite — even after being gifted with writing the 250th episode herself. "It was really funny but there were some dark moments and it was very philosophical. It was really cool. Because Seth plays both Stewie and Brian, the table read was essentially Seth having a conversation with himself for the entire half hour. It was so brilliant and well-written."

It's a testament to MacFarlane's capability that keeps fans coming back for more, and he'll only pull the plug when "Family Guy" fans stop caring. Speaking to Deadline, he admitted that he can't see an end any time soon. "I don't know that there's any reason to stop at this point unless people get sick of it. Unless the numbers show that people just are, 'Eh, we don't care about Family Guy anymore.' But that hasn't happened yet."

We're sure there are still plenty of ideas tucked away in the vault.