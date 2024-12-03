Skeleton Crew Episode 2 Brings Back A Forgotten Star Wars Character From The Mandalorian

Spoilers ahead for "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" season 1, episode 2.

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" episode 1 begins with an unfortunate space pirate raid, but soon moves away from the action. The majority of the episode is spent introducing the central quartet of youngsters and the secluded world they live in, only sending them into hyperspace at the very end.

Episode 2, on the other hand, fills the kids' and the viewers' eyes and ears with the wonders and horrors of the galaxy. it focuses on Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) adjusting to their new situation, meeting new characters, and exploring new places. From the mysterious Onyx Cinder spaceship and its irritable droid first mate SM-33 (voiced by Nick Frost) to the sordid space station they all end up on, the main characters get to experience new corners of the "Star Wars" galaxy along with the viewer. However, the station does offer a familiar face for the most devoted fans.

One of the pirates harassing the kids for Wim's mysterious credits at the space station is none other than Vane (Marti Matulis), the spike-faced Nikto who's previously ran with Gorian Shard's (Nonzo Anozie) group of pirates and attempted to shake down Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in "The Mandalorian" season 3. He's not a major character by any means, but he's still a familiar(ish) face who's been around the block a few times. Time will tell whether his "Skeleton Crew" appearance is just a fun little cameo, or if he's being set up as a crossover character like Paul Sun-Hyung Lee's Carson Teva, who's played a supporting role in several different Disney+ shows.