Why That's So Raven Star Orlando Brown Disappeared From Hollywood

For a certain generation of kids who grew up in the early 2000s, Orlando Brown was an essential part of their upbringing. He played one of the core characters in the series "That's So Raven," which is regarded as one of the best Disney Channel original shows ever. Brown starred as Eddie Thomas alongside Raven-Symoné's Raven and Anneliese van der Pol's Chelsea in all 100 episodes of the series. The series also spawned a spin-off in the form of "Cory in the House."

When a show runs for that long, the actors leave an impression on viewers. While Raven-Symoné went on to star in a successful sequel series titled "Raven's House," the same can't be said for Brown. Not long after the show went off the air in 2007, Brown ostensibly disappeared from Hollywood. Or, at the very least, he kept a relatively low-profile, save for when he was making headlines for less-than-great reasons.

So, what happened to Brown? Why did he fade away from the limelight? We're going to get to the bottom of what the former child star has been up to in recent years. It is, sad to say, not exactly a happy story.