Stephen King Refused To Cameo In A Simpsons Episode That Paid Tribute To Him

When it came time for "The Simpsons" to do a "Treehouse of Horror" segment about "It," the clown-heavy Stephen King book that was recently made into a two-part movie adaptation, they decided to switch things up a bit. They made the segment episode-length, which gave them just enough time to do the story justice. The seven-person friend group from the source material was turned into the five-person friend group of Homer, Marge, Moe, Lenny, and Comic Book Guy. The love triangle between Bill, Beverly, and Ben was turned into the story's main focus, this time with Homer and Comic Book Guy fighting over Marge.

The episode, "Not It," was a big success, reeling in a lot of viewers who'd otherwise tuned out from the show's post-golden era seasons. It was also a hit among Stephen King fans, especially since the "Treehouse of Horror" series has always been surprisingly light on parodies of King-based movies. Sure, the show did a segment about "The Shining" in season 5 and a segment about "The Dead Zone" in season 15, but that was pretty much it. Considering how many "Twilight Zone" parodies the Halloween episodes gave us, it's odd that they used Stephen King so sparingly.

Also a little odd is how Stephen King was offered the chance to voice a cameo for the show's latest parody of King's work, but he declined. "[He] declined to participate in this one," said showrunner Matt Selman in a 2022 interview. "I don't think he quite — some of these authors, they don't understand that they have all the power. He's the brand. He must know that; he's Stephen King. So iconic. Like, I don't even think I have time to read all the books he's written in the rest of my life, let alone for one person to write all those books."