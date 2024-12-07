The Big Bang Theory's Catchy Theme Song Sparked A Lawsuit

One of the coolest ways a band can luck out is by having a TV show use one of their songs in their opening credits, and for that TV show to become an unexpected decade-long hit. Not only does it often make the band a ton of extra cash in royalties, but it introduces the band to millions of viewers who might not have ever heard of them. How many "Mad Men" fans were familiar with RJD2 before hearing them in its theme song? How many "Scrubs" fans knew about Lazlo Bane before they heard "I'm No Superman" in the opening credits?

For "Barenaked Ladies," getting a song featured in the theme for "The Big Bang Theory" wasn't as big of a deal because they were already pretty famous beforehand. Still, with the sitcom lasting 12 whole seasons and being one of the biggest ratings hits of the decade, it was still very much worth the effort. The three-minute song has been giving the band members hefty residual checks for over 15 years by this point, and with the show still playing on constant reruns it doesn't seem like these checks will stop coming any time soon. In fact, co-founder of the band Ed Robertson reportedly claimed that the song earned him more money than any other song in his career.

The only problem was that the other members of the band, most famously co-founder Steven Page, allegedly weren't included in those profits. When Page left the band in 2009, he apparently sued the band for his portion of the royalties, alleging that Robertson was the only one collecting that money. Page argued that he was owed at least a million dollars, which is what he believed his promised 20% of the royalties would come out to. These court documents were reported on by TMZ in 2015, and since then there haven't been any public updates. Whatever came of this lawsuit, it all happened privately.