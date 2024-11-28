Star Trek: Lower Decks' Latest Season 5 Guest Star Has Lost His Head Before

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

"Star Trek" shows have been known to go big for their final seasons (or movie send-offs, as was the case with "Star Trek Generations"), and judging by this week's great episode, "Star Trek: Lower Decks" is no exception. The latest installment, "Fully Dilated," is one of my favorites of the entire series. It focuses on three great characters (Tawny Newsome's Mariner, Noël Wells' Tendi, and Gabrielle Ruiz's T'Lyn), utilizes one of the most impactful "Trek" tropes out there (time dilation), and includes a very silly-funny bit about Boimler and Rutherford spilling prawn cocktails all over the transporter panel during a particularly high-stakes moment.

"Fully Dilated" was already one of the more endearing episodes the reference-packed animated comedy has produced to date, but its positive qualities really went off the charts when it introduced its not-so-secret weapon: Brent Spiner's Data. More specifically, the Cerritos crew encountered the purple severed head of an alternate universe version of Data, who crash-landed onto the planet they ended up trapped on for a year. Spiner is still an active participant in the world of "Star Trek," having just appeared in "Picard" as recently as last year, but his warm presence is still incredibly welcome — and a big get for the final season of "Lower Decks."

The Cerritos team recovers Purple Data's head from the wreckage of an alternate Enterprise D, which comes from a place where everything seems to be exactly the same aside from its residents' love of the color purple. In an attempt to out-science T'Lyn and harness a promotion, Tendi reanimates the bifurcated android, keeping him in a lab of sorts where he doles out advice and tries to counterbalance Tendi's insecurities. At one point, she worries that Data needs a body, but he reassures her that he's been perfectly fine living as a severed head before.