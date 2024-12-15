The Bizarre Flop That Brought Jack Nicholson And Orson Welles Together

If you've delved into any American film history over the years, you've no doubt come across the sentiment that the 1970s was the best period for American cinema, bar none. Of course, any claim of opinion is up for debate, but the reasons for historians and critics coming to this conclusion are harder to deny, as pound for pound, the various conditions needed for filmmaking were particularly favorable during that decade. To wit: the collapse of the Hays Code and the institution of the Motion Picture Association of America allowed for a heretofore unprecedented level of uncensored content in American movies. The "studio system" and a reliance on stars to open movies were quickly becoming things of the past, and while corporate conglomerates were now in charge of the major studios (something which has led to our current state of multiplex stagnation in 2024), at this early stage, the suits had no idea what sorts of films to produce.

Enter "Easy Rider" and its production company, BBS Productions (which was still known as Raybert Productions). The film, distributed by an ailing Columbia Pictures (whom Raybert had a relationship with thanks to their producing "The Monkees" TV show for Columbia's Screen Gems brand), made upwards of $60 million over a budget of somewhere around $400,000. A movie blatantly inspired by European New Wave cinema of the 1960s, "Easy Rider" effectively kicked off an American New Wave, a New Hollywood, something which BBS sought to continue with their next several features, which included such luminaries as "The Last Picture Show" and "Five Easy Pieces."

Not every BBS production hit it big or was well received, however. One of the few flops the production company released was "A Safe Place," written and directed in 1971 by Henry Jaglom (who had been the editor on "Easy Rider"). Although the film's reputation hasn't increased much over the years, it is a proud inclusion on the Criterion Collection's box set release of BBS' films. In addition to being an underrated effort, "A Safe Place" not only features superlative work from star Tuesday Weld, but also brings together BBS staple Jack Nicholson and Jaglom's lifelong friend, the movie maverick himself, Orson Welles.