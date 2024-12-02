Kevin Smith Didn't Realize He Had A Cameo In The Simpsons

The premiere of the 36th season of "The Simpsons" was novel. Matt Groening's animated sitcom has been airing for so long — so ... so long! — that audiences have frequently begun to wonder how the zeitgeist-defining hit should come to an end. Will it tap out at season 40? At 50? And if so, how would the series actually close? Perhaps to take the pressure off, the showrunners decided that the premiere of season 36 should be a preemptive series finale, giving a retrospective of the entire "Simpsons" oeuvre before the show actually ends. The episode, called "Bart's Birthday," was presented as an awards-show-style screening, projected in a theater stuffed with celebrities ("Weird Al" Yankovic! Penn & Teller! The Unknown Comic!). Conan O'Brien, playing himself, hosted the finale in wistful terms, bidding farewell to the long-running series.

Of course, many famous people are in attendance, and sharp-eyed fans will be able to scan the audience of the finale theater and spot any number of celebrities. In addition to the few mentioned above, Tony Hawk was there, as were Mick Jagger, Gordon Ramsay, Katy Perry, Tom Hanks, Dolly Parton, Ron Howard, John Waters, Serena Williams, Seth Rogen, Mr. T, and many others. One might catch Rogen's laughter, but none of these celebrities have any lines (although Hanks will chime in later on).

In a quick cutaway from one of O'Brien's jokes, one can see celebrated director Kevin Smith in attendance as well, wearing his trademark trenchcoat, backward ballcap, and outsize hockey jersey. Smith's cameo came as a big surprise, it seems, to Smith himself. On his Instagram account, Smith posted a screenshot of "Bart's Birthday," declaring that he was "shocked and delighted" to see himself on screen.