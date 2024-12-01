10 Best Movies Set In Pennsylvania, Ranked

As a born and raised Pennsylvanian — a Philadelphian, to be specific, go birds — I think I know a little something about what makes this state pretty great. (It's technically a commonwealth, but I'm not going to get into that right now.) With two major cities on either end of the Keystone State and a whole bunch of cows (I assume) and Harrisburg in the middle, it's no surprise that a lot of good movies are set in Pennsylvania ... so which are the best of the best?

A few disclaimers to start: the movies have to be set in Pennsylvania for the majority of the run time and prominently feature major or at least recognizable landmarks. Thanks to the former, "National Treasure" doesn't make the list, despite the fact that Nicolas Cage sure does steal the Declaration of Independence; prestige picks like "The Deer Hunter" don't really deal with the Pennsylvania of it all if you're using the latter as a metric. Frankly, it was hard to narrow down this list, but I stand behind these picks, from an infamous sports epic to an Oscar darling to one of M. Night Shyamalan's best films (he does love Pennsylvania, after all). Oh, and speaking of Shyamalan, the Pittsburgh-focused award winner "Fences" is not on this list because I went with a silly M. Night thriller instead. Sorry! It's my list!