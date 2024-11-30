The Steven Spielberg Classic That Kevin Costner Wanted To Direct & Star In

Whether he was busy shooting the Old West, or literally shooting people in the Old West, some of Kevin Costner's best films have been the ones he directed himself. The former "Yellowstone" star and Oscar-winning director created films like "Dances with Wolves," and "Open Range," and is currently trying to bring his "Horizon" saga to completion. But there was one film outside of Costner's wheelhouse that he had his eye on: "Schindler's List" the true story of the German businessman whose industrial forward thinking became an asset in saving over 1,000 Jewish people from concentration camps in WWII.

The project ended up in the hands of acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who won multiple Oscars for the film. But during an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," Costner explained just how much he wanted to be involved in the project. Like so many of the other movies under his directing belt, Costner intended to both helm and star in the film, but the fates of Hollywood had different plans.

When asked if he thought he'd have done a better job after seeing the final product, Costner confessed: "I didn't say that about that one because I didn't feel it. I thought he made so many good choices to go black and white." However, even after being bumped for Spielberg, Costner still wanted to be involved, which led to what he called "a humiliating story," and an audition that got pretty personal.