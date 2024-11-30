The Steven Spielberg Classic That Kevin Costner Wanted To Direct & Star In
Whether he was busy shooting the Old West, or literally shooting people in the Old West, some of Kevin Costner's best films have been the ones he directed himself. The former "Yellowstone" star and Oscar-winning director created films like "Dances with Wolves," and "Open Range," and is currently trying to bring his "Horizon" saga to completion. But there was one film outside of Costner's wheelhouse that he had his eye on: "Schindler's List" the true story of the German businessman whose industrial forward thinking became an asset in saving over 1,000 Jewish people from concentration camps in WWII.
The project ended up in the hands of acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who won multiple Oscars for the film. But during an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," Costner explained just how much he wanted to be involved in the project. Like so many of the other movies under his directing belt, Costner intended to both helm and star in the film, but the fates of Hollywood had different plans.
When asked if he thought he'd have done a better job after seeing the final product, Costner confessed: "I didn't say that about that one because I didn't feel it. I thought he made so many good choices to go black and white." However, even after being bumped for Spielberg, Costner still wanted to be involved, which led to what he called "a humiliating story," and an audition that got pretty personal.
Kevin Costner did his Schindler audition in Spielberg's home
After failing to get a seat in the director's chair, Kevin Costner revealed that he was determined to get on the project in some capacity and went to great lengths to do so. Here's how the actor put it: "I went from wanting to direct it to wanting to act in it, where I said 'I'll come screen test for you Steven.' I probably put him in an incredibly awkward spot, and he goes, 'Okay.'"
One flight to New York later, and Kevin Costner was trying on the part of Oskar Schindler, accessories included. "I put on a bald cap, I looked like the guy and I auditioned for him in his kitchen and in the end I wasn't the right guy for him," Costner said. While it wasn't the outcome he wanted, Costner obviously accepted Spielberg's decision. The role ultimately went to Liam Neeson in what would become his greatest work, and still stands one of the greatest movies of all-time. In the end, it was clearly the right choice — Costner is talented, but it's very hard to picture him in "Schindler's List." Still, Costner deserves credit for going for it, even if it didn't work out. As he said on "The Howard Stern Show," "You have to try."