Where Was FX's Shogun Filmed? Every Major Location, Explained

The vast majority of "Shōgun" was shot around British Columbia on beaches and in forests with striking similarities to the locations the show's creative team wanted to evoke in Japan. "They searched the world to do this show," producer Erin Smith told CTV News, explaining that they eventually found the perfect spot in the U.S.'s northern neighbor:

"We wanted to open the show with the beautiful scenery of the Wya Point Beach in Ucluelet [...] We have a lot of cast and crew from Japan that were quite fascinated and blown away by the resemblance of that spot to Japan."

Star and producer Hiroyuki Sanada shouted out the Canadian filming locations in an interview with Yahoo News, saying, "I'd like to say thank you to Canada, especially Vancouver. [...] it was a perfect place to make a samurai drama because they had a big, great, beautiful studio, and then 30 minutes drive from the studio they have everything, forest, river, beach, parks, mountains." Sanada explained that major, authentic looking set pieces, from the Osaka harbor to an entire village, were made in Canada. He also emphasized the fact that the show employed many Japanese crew members "to make it authentic as much as possible."

Port Moody was another major Canadian filming location (via the TriCity News). According to Esquire, when the "Shōgun" crew wrapped production, they planted a Japanese pine tree at one of the Canadian filming locations as a gesture of thanks to the land and local communities.