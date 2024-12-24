Jonah Hill Has One Condition To Return For Superbad 2

There was a time when the mention of "McLovin" would've had people assuming McDonalds had a promotional event happening on Valentine's Day. After 2007 though, thanks to Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and one of the best comedies ever made, "Superbad" made it totally reasonable to have that name on a driver's license. It also became an essential movie about high school, so much so that, years later, people still ask its stars if we'll ever get a sequel. Well, one of the loudest mouths in the movie and the actor who's cursed the most on film, Jonah Hill, has a plan so ridiculous it just might work.

In a 2022 interview with W Magazine, Hill said he would absolutely be down for returning to the world of Seth (Hill), Evan (Cera), and Fogell aka McLovin (Mintz-Plasse) under one condition: they would all have to be in their 80s. Sure, it might sound like the comedy superstar is messing around with the suggestion, but Hill confessed he's actually stewed on the idea and has it all mapped out:

"I haven't pitched this to anybody. What I want to do is when we're like 80, do a 'Superbad 2.' Like, 'old-folks-home Superbad.' Our spouses die, and we're single again. That's what I want 'Superbad 2' to be, and that's the only way I would ever make it."

It might be a wild idea, but it's one that Hill's main co-star happily backed upon hearing it.