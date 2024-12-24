Jonah Hill Has One Condition To Return For Superbad 2
There was a time when the mention of "McLovin" would've had people assuming McDonalds had a promotional event happening on Valentine's Day. After 2007 though, thanks to Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and one of the best comedies ever made, "Superbad" made it totally reasonable to have that name on a driver's license. It also became an essential movie about high school, so much so that, years later, people still ask its stars if we'll ever get a sequel. Well, one of the loudest mouths in the movie and the actor who's cursed the most on film, Jonah Hill, has a plan so ridiculous it just might work.
In a 2022 interview with W Magazine, Hill said he would absolutely be down for returning to the world of Seth (Hill), Evan (Cera), and Fogell aka McLovin (Mintz-Plasse) under one condition: they would all have to be in their 80s. Sure, it might sound like the comedy superstar is messing around with the suggestion, but Hill confessed he's actually stewed on the idea and has it all mapped out:
"I haven't pitched this to anybody. What I want to do is when we're like 80, do a 'Superbad 2.' Like, 'old-folks-home Superbad.' Our spouses die, and we're single again. That's what I want 'Superbad 2' to be, and that's the only way I would ever make it."
It might be a wild idea, but it's one that Hill's main co-star happily backed upon hearing it.
Michael Cera would be all for a seasoned Superbad sequel
After word got out regarding Jonah Hill's hilarious concept for a sequel to "Superbad," Michael Cera chimed in with his thoughts on the matter and was all for it, even if he didn't think anybody else would be. "I mean, I would be open to just doing anything with that group of people," he told Esquire in 2022. "I think that everybody is pretty staunchly against this, just because we feel good about the movie. It could only tarnish something that is a good memory," Cera theorized. "That said, I would just love to do something with the same group of people, even if it's not 'Superbad.'"
Elsewhere, Christopher Mintz-Plasse was asked in 2021 whether a "Superbad" sequel would work on 98.1 WOGL, and he suggested that gender-swapping the characters might be the way to go:
"Sometimes if you make a sequel to things, it can kind of damper the first one. If there was a way to do it, [a female version] would be the way, for sure."
And that is why we have the likes of "Booksmart" (which stars Hill's own sister, Beanie Feldstein) and "Bottoms." Of course, the 2013 apocalyptic comedy "This Is the End" already served as a "Superbad" reunion of sorts, casting Cera and Hill as exaggerated versions of themselves (we hope). As for Hill's proposed "Superbad 2," you'll just have to be sure and check your local theater listing in 2064 to see if that ever comes to pass.