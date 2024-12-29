James Earl Jones' Field Of Dreams Character Terence Mann Is Based On A Real Person

Even in death, the late, great James Earl Jones remains a "Star Wars" legend, a Broadway icon, one of the most gifted orators in modern history, and a true titan of Hollywood. But if you're a baseball fan — specifically a baseball movie fan — he'll always be Terence Mann from "Field of Dreams." Jones' performance as the reclusive author-turned-ghost-baseball-observer is a major anchor for the classic film, grounding the loftier emotional beats. The movie might have felt even more grounded if the character hadn't been changed from the version of the character in the novel "Shoeless Joe," on which "Field of Dreams" is based.

In W.P. Kinsella's 1982 book, the writer sought out by protagonist Ray Kinsella isn't some made-up person, but J.D. Salinger, best known as the author of "The Catcher in the Rye." Though Salinger had already pulled back from public life when Kinsella's novel was published, he was still very much alive, living until 2010. However, while Kinsella got away with using the actual writer in his book, the 1989 film adaptation opted to play things a little safe for fear of legal repercussions.

"We didn't even consider keeping Salinger as a character for the movie," writer-director Phil Alden Robinson told Joe Leydon of The Moving Picture Show in 1989. "Field of Dreams" kept the real baseball players used in the novel, including Shoeless Joe Jackson himself, of course, but it's probably for the best that Robinson created an entirely distinct character to take Salinger's place.