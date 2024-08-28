Kevin Costner's Field Of Dreams Was Almost Remade With A Marvel Star

Chris Pratt nearly starred in a "Field of Dreams" remake that never came to fruition, according to new reporting from Puck's Lesley Goldberg. In a feature for the website titled "The Best and Worst Deals of the Peak TV Era," Puck News revealed that "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Pratt was at one point slated to head up a Peacock series remake of the 1989 sports film, but reportedly "abruptly" dropped out of the project.

The TV show version was initially going to be developed by Mike Schur, the comedy mastermind behind shows like "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "The Good Place," and the show that gave Pratt his breakout role, "Parks and Recreation." When the show was initially announced in 2021, Lisa Katz, the President of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said that "Field of Dreams" has "remained a fan favorite" for years, and that Schur was the right person to tackle the project. "It's whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we're looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock," she said in a statement at the time.

According to Deadline, the show received a straight-to-series order, and it was announced soon after the original movie re-entered the zeitgeist thanks to a "Field of Dreams" themed Major League Baseball game that had drawn in stellar ratings the week before. Interestingly, Pratt's name was seemingly never reported in relation to the series, and this scoop from Puck comes two years after we learned that it wasn't going to move forward after all. In June 2022, TVLine noted that the project was going to be shopped around by Universal Television, but nothing ever came of that.