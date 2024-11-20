Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Clip Introduces Two Of The Funniest Alien Races In The Franchise's History [Exclusive]

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" is about to tackle arguably the most sacred of franchise traditions ... with a twist, of course. On one hand, the general setup of two disgruntled alien factions veering precipitously close to the edge of war represents as classic an episode structure as it gets. Famed Starfleet captains such as Kirk, Picard, Janeway, Pike, and more have all had to plunge headfirst into fraught diplomatic relations between warring species and somehow find a way to deescalate tensions as amiably as possible. On the other, well, only "Lower Decks" would satirize this trope to such an absurd extent: featuring alien beings whose only real difference is that, well, one is made up of spheres and the other is made up of cubes.

Never change, "Lower Decks." Never change.

This ongoing season marks the fifth and final installment of the irreverent, yet wholesome animated series (/Film's Jacob Hall heaped all sorts of praise on "Lower Decks" season 5 in his review here), but episode 5 certainly promises to take things up a notch. And as /Film can reveal in an exclusive clip from the episode, the central conflict revolves around – actually, scratch that, since that wording is a little too rounded for an impartial description. It is squarely focused on — er, that doesn't quite work, either, with respect to our cubic friends. Whatever, just check out the footage at the link above to find out why the Orbs and the Cubes are posing such a headache for the crew of the USS Cerritos in this week's episode of "Lower Decks."