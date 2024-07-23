More Goes Into Choosing A Star Trek: Lower Decks Uniform Color Than You'd Think [Exclusive]

Heading into its fifth and final season, the Emmy-nominated "Star Trek: Lower Decks" will go down as one of the all-time great "Star Trek" series. The hit animated series on Paramount+ centers on the support crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos in the year 2380, one of Starfleet's least important ships. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi take audiences on adventures big and small all across the galaxy, but "Lower Decks" is ultimately a show about friendship and growing up. A fantastic "Star Trek" show made by people with a clear love of the existing universe, it also boasts some of the best animation currently on TV, courtesy of Titmouse Inc.

I was recently invited to Titmouse Inc. studios where I was able to speak with Barry Kelly — who serves as supervising director on "Star Trek: Lower Decks" and has also directed several episodes. Considering how memorable the "Star Trek" iconography of costuming, set pieces, and character designs have become, I had to know ... how do they translate those trademark shirt colors from live-action to animation? Admittedly, I was terrified asking Kelly this question would be an insult to the craft, but as it turns out, there's a lot of planning that goes into choosing the perfect shade of Redshirt.

"I think Mike [McMahan, the show's creator] really just wanted to do the primary colors," he tells me. "It was trying to find a nice one that doesn't clash too much with a bright green character's skin color because sometimes we color correct and her skin color can easily get blended with the blue." Kelly was referring to D'Vana Tendi (voiced by Noël Wells), an Orion with mint-green skin. "It's also ... honestly, it's usually trying to find how many variations of skin colors worked okay with it."