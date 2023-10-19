Star Trek: Lower Decks Has Become A TV Show About Growing Up

Spoilers follow.

In the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," called "Caves," Lieutenants Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), Tendi (Noël Wells), and Boimler (Jack Quaid) are assigned one of the most tedious of Starfleet missions: scanning the interior of a cave. Each of them notes that they have all gone on cave missions in the past, and that caves all kind of look the same. These comments are, of course, a clever Trekkie in-joke, calling to attention how often "Star Trek" would save money by filming in Paramount's cheap-looking cave set. As both the characters and the audience predict, there is a cave-in. The characters cannot communicate with their ship and have to survive in an enclosed space ... with what turns out to be flesh-eating moss.

While trapped, the quartet while away the hours recounting their old cave missions. Their stories, it comes out, all took place after the four characters had first met. Given that they are all good friends, they individually become a little hurt that their dramatic cave stories had not been shared earlier in their friendships. Why didn't Rutherford, for instance, reveal that he and the chief medical officer of the Cerritos, Dr. T'Ana (Gillian Vigman) raised an alien infant in a cave once? Or why didn't Boimler reveal that he became friends with a really obnoxious member of the crew during a cave mission?

One can rest assured that the four lieutenants will escape the cave intact. The drama arises from whether or not they'll still be friends at the end of the day. Are they ... growing apart? Do they have their own lives now, unseen and undiscussed by the others? When they were ensigns, the quartet shared everything. As lieutenants, they will have to work to find time together.