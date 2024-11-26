The 5 Best Horror Movies Where Nobody Dies

Does someone die in every horror movie ever made? The answer is no, as counterintuitive as that may seem. Indeed, some entries in the genre rely solely on tense atmosphere or implied terror to create a cathartic experience. On the flip side, there are horror films where everybody dies, the lack of survivors underlining the utter bleakness of the world that the characters inhabit. Examples include John Carpenter's "The Thing," whose ending pretty much seals the fate of the two remaining survivors, and George A. Romero's "Night of the Living Dead," which ends with the brutal death of the potential final boy. Multiple deaths are also a staple of the slasher genre, which often raises the stakes via the harrowing arc of a lone survivor who must find a way to persevere against all odds.

Circling back to horror movies where absolutely nobody dies, I have compiled a list of five such popular films that feature zero deaths and rely heavily on atmospheric thrills to induce terror. Discourse surrounding this topic tends to include 1999's "The Blair Witch Project," but I have excluded that seminal found-footage horror flick since its offscreen deaths are heavily implied (even though the true nature of the killer remains ambiguous). While there's an argument to be made that the events of "The Blair Witch Project" are merely paranoid hallucinations or triggered by something more terrifyingly mundane, either way there's ample reason to believe that no one survives the film.

Without further ado, let us dive into these movies and explore what makes them effectively frightening despite their lack of character deaths.