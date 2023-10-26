Blair Witch Ending Explained: There's Something In The Woods

Years removed from its original release, it can be hard to really grasp how huge "The Blair Witch Project" really was. The film was a major financial success and it popularized the found footage sub-genre. It also changed horror and cinema marketing forever. It employed a viral internet marketing campaign that made many people think the events of the film were real and the stars were actually dead — something the real (and alive) cast was not paid nearly enough for.

The film, a low-budget horror about kids trapped in the woods, was a nightmare to shoot. Though the titular witch is never seen, she is felt throughout the runtime, with a fascinating and complex mythology that remains as mysterious as it was 20 years ago. And that mythology, with all the supplementary material from the time — fake TV documentaries, an epistolary novel, and much more — forms the basis of 2016's surprise sequel "Blair Witch."

Originally titled "The Woods," Adam Wingard and Simon Barrett's "Blair Witch" ignores "Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2" and picks up 20 years after the events of the original. What starts out as a straightforward sequel becomes something stranger, pulling from the vast yet nebulous mythology of the titular witch.