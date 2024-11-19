How To Watch Clint Eastwood's Juror #2 At Home

Clint Eastwood is a legend among legends. The actor and director is potentially getting ready to retire, and since he's firmly in his 90s, it's fair to say he's earned it. But Eastwood had at least one more for the road in the form of the acclaimed courtroom drama "Juror #2." Luckily, viewers won't have to wait too long to be able to watch this one from the comfort of home since Warner Bros. didn't let it have a long run in theaters. The film will be readily available to watch before Christmas.

"Juror #2" was released in just 50 theaters with the studio not even reporting the box office returns. Warner Bros. had apparently planned to give this a direct-to-streaming release in the first place, but instead opted to let it have a brief run in limited theaters, perhaps to qualify for the Oscars. For whatever reason, the powers that be didn't feel this one was worthy of a big theatrical rollout. In any event, the original streaming plan is coming to fruition, as Eastwood's latest — and maybe last — film is coming to Max next month.