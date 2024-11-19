How To Watch Clint Eastwood's Juror #2 At Home
Clint Eastwood is a legend among legends. The actor and director is potentially getting ready to retire, and since he's firmly in his 90s, it's fair to say he's earned it. But Eastwood had at least one more for the road in the form of the acclaimed courtroom drama "Juror #2." Luckily, viewers won't have to wait too long to be able to watch this one from the comfort of home since Warner Bros. didn't let it have a long run in theaters. The film will be readily available to watch before Christmas.
"Juror #2" was released in just 50 theaters with the studio not even reporting the box office returns. Warner Bros. had apparently planned to give this a direct-to-streaming release in the first place, but instead opted to let it have a brief run in limited theaters, perhaps to qualify for the Oscars. For whatever reason, the powers that be didn't feel this one was worthy of a big theatrical rollout. In any event, the original streaming plan is coming to fruition, as Eastwood's latest — and maybe last — film is coming to Max next month.
Juror #2 is streaming on Max in December
Warner Bros. has announced that "Juror #2" will be arriving on the Max streaming service beginning Friday, December 20, 2024. This means that it will be making its streaming debut just as the week of Christmas is getting underway. Undoubtedly, that means a lot of people will be looking for something to watch with the family, and a legal drama directed by Clint Eastwood feels like something a lot of folks can agree on. It certainly doesn't hurt that the film has earned very positive reviews, with /Film's Jeremy Mathai praising it as "vintage Clint Eastwood" in his 8 out of 10 review.
The film follows a family man who is serving as a juror in a high profile murder trial. Before long, he finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma that could sway the jury to possibly convict, or free, the accused killer: The juror believes that he himself might have been the one to commit the crime in question. Nicholas Hoult, who will next be seen as Lex Luther in James Gunn's "Superman," leads the cast. Toni Collette ("Knives Out"), J.K. Simmons ("Spider-Man: No Way Home"), Chris Messina ("The Boogeyman"), Zoey Deutch ("The Politician"), and Kiefer Sutherland ("Designated Survivor") also star.
Jonathan Abrams ("Escape Plan") penned the screenplay for the film. Eastwood is also on board as a producer alongside Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, Adam Goodman, and Matt Skiena. David M. Bernstein, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, and Jeremy Bell serve as executive producers.
