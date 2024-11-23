Gladiator 2 Owes A Debt To One Of The Most Famous Plays Ever Written

"Henry IV, Part 1," written sometime around 1597, takes place between 1402 and 1403. It chronicles the attempts by King Henry IV and his loyalists to quell a growing rebellion being raised by the Earl of Worcester and the House of Percy, all while Henry's wayward son, Prince Hal, fritters away his time drinking in pubs with his best pal, the gentleman knight (and lover of drink) Falstaff. As things heat up between the King and the Rebels (whose numbers grow to include the Welsh and Scots, too), Hal is compelled to turn his attentions away from his childish distractions and back to the problems of England and the Court. Eventually, he meets one of the Percy's, a particularly quick-to-anger man named Hotspur, at the close of the Battle of Shrewsbury. Hal's defeat of Hotspur marks the end of his wayward youth, and he goes on to accomplish even greater feats in "Henry IV, Part 2" and "Henry V."

Prince Hal in "Henry IV, Part 1" is one of the key characters in drama to establish what is now known as the "Hero's Journey," according to "The Hero With a Thousand Faces" author Joseph Campbell. Although Hal is not necessarily in hiding — even if he's skirting his duties, the King as well as many citizens of England know who and where he is — the way Shakespeare uses him dramatically sets the stage for many a "Chosen One" narrative, from "The Matrix" to "The Princess Diaries." In "Gladiator II," the character of Lucius (Paul Mescal) is this Prince Hal archetype: he takes on a new name for himself, Hanno, while living outside of Rome after being sent away by his mother Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) after the events of the first "Gladiator." Although it's possible that Lucius legitimately forgot his Roman heritage after living in Numidia for so long, it feels more likely that he willfully rejected his legacy, choosing to keep his parentage a secret in favor of becoming a slave put into the gladiator games upon his capture. And, just like Hal becomes Henry V, Lucius eventually sees the value in standing up for what his family, especially his late father Maximus (Russell Crowe), believes in: a "dream of Rome" that involves strength and honor instead of decadence and/or nihilism.