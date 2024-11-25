The Box Office Hit Johnny Depp And Mark Wahlberg Regret Turning Down

At the 2023 TCM Classic Film Festival (via the Independent), Soderbergh and Clooney talked about the troubled road to production for "Ocean's Eleven," which saw a lot of casting shuffles before it even started filming. Actors who wanted to work with Soderbergh on the project had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts and looming guild strikes, including Bruce Willis and Luke and Owen Wilson, and then there were some who, according to Clooney, just weren't interested at all:

"Steven had just done 'Erin Brockovich' and 'Traffic,' and he was nominated for directing both films. So, people really wanted to work with Steven. [...] Some very famous people told us to f*** right off. Mark Wahlberg, Johnny Depp. There were others. They regret it now."

According to Variety, Mark Wahlberg was actually forced to back out because he had a commitment to film Tim Burton's "Planet of the Apes" remake, so it sounds less like he just turned it down to be rude and more like he had other (admittedly less cool) engagements. The trade noted that Damon was in talks to take the role at the point, but that there were concerns he might not be able to because he was set to star in "The Bourne Identity." What an amazing time, the turn of the millennium. Depp wouldn't be in anything massive until 2003's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl," but it seems he wasn't interested in appearing in "Ocean's Eleven" and, to quote Clooney, told them to "f*** right off." Thankfully, Damon was absolutely perfect for the role, and the other two were not.