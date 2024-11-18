How To Watch Horror Hit Terrifier 3 At Home

Damien Leone's "Terrifier 3" is nothing short of groundbreaking. For starters, the latest entry in the slasher-horror franchise centering on the vicious Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) made big bank at the box office, bringing in $18.3 million during its opening weekend. Apart from doing really well on the financial front — which is rare for a horror film that embraces brutal gore without compromise — "Terrifier 3" also received positive critical and audience reviews, generating keen interest among mainstream moviegoers. This, of course, is not the first entry that has been critically praised, as its predecessor, "Terrifier 2," was considered a massive improvement to the first "Terrifier," with its genuinely gruesome imagery helping to create an effectively scary atmosphere. However, the success of "Terrifier 3" has been unprecedented, and soon, you'll be able to watch this horror hit from the comfort of your home, starting on November 26, 2024.

Before we dive into that, let us take a quick look at what "Terrifier 3" is all about. The film sees the return of Sienna ( Lauren LaVera) — who is destined to defeat the evil that Art embodies — and the deep repercussions of the trauma she endured during the events of "Terrifier 2." Having undergone hell, Sienna recuperates at a mental health center and soon has to resume her social relationships while catering to those unaware of what she went through. However, the nightmare is nowhere near over, as Art could not be more alive and soon embarks on a brutal, nightmarish killing spree that paints the town red. Even though Sienna does not deserve to experience this nonsense twice, she must, as she is the only one who can best this ultra-violent killer clown.