How To Watch Horror Sequel Smile 2 At Home
You've seen "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on Netflix, Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World Tour (also made available on Netflix), and, most importantly of all, Lady Raven doing her thing on stage and saving the day afterward in M. Night Shyamalan's "Trap." But if you thought that was the last pop star performance you'd get to enjoy from the comfort of your own home this year, think again! 2024 kept this unexpected — though certainly not unwelcome — trend going with "Smile 2," starring a new main character who also happens to be the target of that unbearably creepy curse that causes everyone to unleash their best and most unsettling Cheshire grins at you ... before all the jump scares and violence truly starts. Good times!
Now, it's singing sensation Skye Riley's (Naomi Scott) turn to make an encore appearance as the horror sequel makes its way to its home release. "Smile 2" was an unqualified hit, both in terms of its killer box office performance and on the critical front (/Film's Chris Evangelista reviewed the movie and called it "a non-stop spookshow that just keeps increasing in madness, building towards a grand finale that pretty much absolves the film of any negative issues you might have"). We can probably expect similar results once it hits home video, as Paramount Pictures has announced that the film will be made available to rent and purchase digitally very soon — along with when fans can expect the 4K and Blu-ray release as well. Read on for all the details!
Smile 2 comes to digital November 19, 2024 and Blu-ray/4K in 2025
Good things come to those who wait, and that goes double for a movie with as successful (and lengthy) a box office run as this one. Written and directed by Parker Finn, "Smile 2" will gear up for a second round of spooks and scares as soon as November 19, 2024, when the sequel makes its digital debut. Even better, fans will also have the option to purchase both "Smile" movies in a two-film digital collection. And if that wasn't enough to sweeten the deal, home audiences can add yet another date to their calendar: "Smile 2" will have its 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release in just a few months. Although it won't come in time for the holiday season, Paramount will set its home media release for January 21, 2025. The steelbook and gorgeous artwork included should help make the wait worth it, at least.
Those who purchase "Smile 2" digitally will also receive access to an embarrassment of riches in the form of bonus features and extras, which you can check out below:
-
Commentary by Director Parker Finn — Take a peek behind the smile with commentary from writer/director Parker Finn as he goes through the gory details of this terrifying sequel.
-
Ear To Ear — Cast and filmmakers dive deep into the "Smile" universe and discuss how they brought the director's vision to life.
-
The Rise and Fall of Skye Riley — Naomi Scott brings you into the cursed life of popstar Skye Riley.
-
Behind The Music — Take an inside look at the music and choreography from the film.
-
A New Smile – "Smile" veteran Kyle Gallner gives insight into his character's gory return and filmmakers break down the film's intense first moments.
-
Smiler: A New Monster — Bigger, bolder, and more insane! Take a behind-the-scenes look at the grotesque monster behind the smile.
-
Turn That Frown Upside Down — Meet Lewis, a friend of Skye, and get an in-depth look at the gruesome make-up and prosthetics behind his terrifying smile.
-
Show Me Your Teeth — Explore how the filmmakers captured the uniquely horrifying car crash.
-
Deleted and Extended Scenes