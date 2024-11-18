How To Watch Horror Sequel Smile 2 At Home

You've seen "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on Netflix, Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World Tour (also made available on Netflix), and, most importantly of all, Lady Raven doing her thing on stage and saving the day afterward in M. Night Shyamalan's "Trap." But if you thought that was the last pop star performance you'd get to enjoy from the comfort of your own home this year, think again! 2024 kept this unexpected — though certainly not unwelcome — trend going with "Smile 2," starring a new main character who also happens to be the target of that unbearably creepy curse that causes everyone to unleash their best and most unsettling Cheshire grins at you ... before all the jump scares and violence truly starts. Good times!

Now, it's singing sensation Skye Riley's (Naomi Scott) turn to make an encore appearance as the horror sequel makes its way to its home release. "Smile 2" was an unqualified hit, both in terms of its killer box office performance and on the critical front (/Film's Chris Evangelista reviewed the movie and called it "a non-stop spookshow that just keeps increasing in madness, building towards a grand finale that pretty much absolves the film of any negative issues you might have"). We can probably expect similar results once it hits home video, as Paramount Pictures has announced that the film will be made available to rent and purchase digitally very soon — along with when fans can expect the 4K and Blu-ray release as well. Read on for all the details!