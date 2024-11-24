This Chilling Cyberpunk Comic Is The Most Relevant Sci-Fi Story Since The Matrix

Comic fans know Scott Snyder best for his work at DC Comics — especially on Batman. (Snyder was writer of the main ongoing "Batman" title from 2011 to 2016, and he's kept going back to Gotham City since.) However, Snyder also kept up a prolific pace with creator-owned comics. Since 2022, he's been writing several digital-first comic mini-series, which are first distributed through the Amazon digital reading service Comixology, and then published in print by Dark Horse.

One of these is the cyberpunk comic "Clear," drawn by Francis Manapul and first released in 2023. (There are six digital "Clear" issues, but the print editions opted for a 2-in-1 model, bringing the total to three.) The comic is set in 2052, but it's really about the world we have now. In this future, we haven't solved any of the problems that plague our world; global warming, mass inequality, population displacement, etc. How do people go on living? With "Veils," or brain implants that let you see the world how you want to.

Do you want to live in an old west adventure? A sword and sorcery fantasy? A superhero comic? You can! In "Clear," reality has become your own personal holodeck. But the Veils don't actually change the world, just your perception of them. It's the next step of the internet and online echo chambers, which has torn apart our shared societal understanding of what's true and what isn't.

Manapul represents this idea with paneling and color to show different Veils simultaneously. However, they are all just painted on top of the same fundamental reality, no matter how people deny it.

On his "Our Best Jackett" Substack, Snyder has said that he takes what scares him and makes his characters grapple with the same fears. His overarching fear is that his children are inheriting a broken world. Snyder is the writer who recently, in "Absolute Batman," reimagined Bruce Wayne's origin story as a mass shooting instead of a mugging.