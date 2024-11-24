Caracalla is the weaker-minded of Rome's two emperors in "Gladiator II." Syphilis is gradually eating away at his brain, making him impulsive and irrational. The one true emotional anchor in Caracalla's life is his pet monkey, Dondus, who wears a dress and goes everywhere with him. Dondus was played by a real capuchin monkey called Sherry, in her first ever movie role. Hechinger told HeyUGuys that he had to go through "monkey training" in the days leading up to the start of filming. Every morning he would go to Sherry's "little palace," feed her, and begin to develop a bond with her so that "by the time we were walking onto the set there was a sense of unity between the two of us."

The young emperor's love for Dondus is so intense that the Machiavellian Macrinus convinces Caracalla to murder his brother by telling him that Geta is a threat to Dondus. Then, in his first act as sole emperor of Rome, Caracalla names Dondus as first consul — the highest position in the Roman Senate. This action further diminishes the already-unpopular Caracalla in the eyes of the revolting Roman public, and convinces the other senators to ally themselves with Macrinus, who has been named second consul.

There's nothing in the history books to indicate that Caracalla had a beloved pet monkey. In fact, the real Caracalla was very different from the giggly syphilitic monkey lover in "Gladiator II." His lasting reputation was that of a brutal tyrant who used the military to bend Rome to his will. Instead, the story of an insane and unpopular emperor bestowing political power on a pet is lifted from a popular legend about Caligula and his darling horse, Incitatus. Roman biographer Suetonius wrote of reports that Caligula "designated [Incitatus] to the consulship." Historian Cassius Dio, meanwhile, claimed that Caligula had only planned to make Incitatus a consul, though "he would most certainly have done this, if he had lived longer."

Like many scandalous stories about Roman emperors, this one entered the history books by dint of being simply too good to fact check. In lieu of any real evidence for Incitatus' consulship, the current popular theory among historians is that Caligula simply made a joke about his senators being so useless that an animal could do a better job.

Perhaps he had a point. After all, Dondus is a sharp dresser, and she can hang from a roof for two hours by her left leg. How many politicians can do that? Hail, First Consul Dondus.