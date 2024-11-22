Gladiator 2's Marketing Ruined The Movie's Biggest Twist

When "Gladiator II" begins, we see Mescal's character as a warrior fighting off Roman invaders in Numidia, located in North Africa. Surprisingly enough, everyone keeps calling Mescal's character Hanno. Hanno ends up watching his warrior wife Arishat (Yuval Gonen) killed at the order of Roman General Acacius (Pedro Pascal), only to then be captured and transported to Rome as a slave. Once in Rome, Hanno is purchased by gladiator promotor and arms dealer Macrinus (Denzel Washington, who steals the entire film), and is then forced to become a gladiator who eventually ends up fighting in Colosseum.

During one of his Colosseum fights, Hanno is watched from the audience by Lucilla, who quickly has a shocking realization: this man in the arena everyone calls Hanno is her long-lost son Lucius! After this, we're eventually shown a flashback where Lucilla sends the young Lucius away for his own safety. Lucilla confronts the adult Lucius, who rejects her, bitter at having been sent away and seemingly forgotten all those years ago. But again: we, the audience, already knew this guy was Lucius. The movie treats this revelation as a big dramatic twist, but anyone paying attention to the marketing for "Gladiator II" knew it beforehand.

And that's not the only twist the marketing spoiled. Remember when I said that Lucius was thought to be the son of a dead man named Lucius Verus? Well, one of the "Gladiator II" trailers went ahead and revealed that wasn't the case at all. Instead, Lucius is actually the son of Maximus. This, of course, opens up a whole new can of worms: Maximus was shown to be wholly devoted to his wife in the first "Gladiator," and sought revenge for her brutal murder. And yet ... he apparently had an affair with Lucilla at some point? To be fair, maybe the affair that spawned Lucius happened before Maximus was married. In any case, the fact that Lucius is Maximus' son is also treated as a twist, but again, we already knew this thanks to the marketing. This doesn't ruin the movie as a whole, but it does end up robbing it of some of its dramatic power, and I can't help but wonder if the film would play differently had these supposed twists remained a secret.

"Gladiator II" is now playing in theaters.